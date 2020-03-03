Troy Roth Hired As Next FCS Superintendent

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to hire current Assistant Superintendent Troy Roth to take over for Superintendent Ed Kurt next school year.

Kurt’s last day will be July 31st and Roth’s first day as superintendent will be August 1st.

Roth has been assistant superintendent for Findlay City Schools since 2015.

He came to Findlay from Margaretta Local Schools where he worked as a middle/high school principal for Kurt.

Kurt, who has been superintendent since 2014, is leaving to go back to Margaretta Local Schools where he was superintendent before coming to Findlay.

Roth said he’s looking forward to officially taking over the reins on August 1st.

“Findlay City Schools has a great, caring staff that continues to put kids first every day, and that’s what we’ll continue to do, making decisions based on the best interest of our students,” Roth said.

Roth’s daughter Gabby graduated from Findlay High School in 2017, and his son Ryan in 2019.

Roth’s son, Justin, is currently a sophomore at Findlay High School.