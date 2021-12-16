Truck Crashes Into Power Pole And Fire Hydrants In Findlay

A truck went off the road and struck a power pole and two fire hydrants on Sixth Street in Findlay, knocking out power to some.

The crash happened at around 10:30 Thursday morning.

The truck was traveling westbound on Sixth Street when it went off the right side of the road near Hanco EMS and struck a pole.

It kept going and took out a fire hydrant and still kept going until it struck a second hydrant near Kroger.

The driver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and the truck was towed from the scene.