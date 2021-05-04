Truck Crashes Through Wall Of House

A crash is under investigation in Kalida in which a pickup truck hit a power pole and then struck a house.

It happened at 11:49 a.m. Monday at 417 West Main Street in Kalida.

The police department says Derrick Conn, 50, of Columbus Grove, was westbound when he crossed over the eastbound lane, sideswiped a power pole and then crashed into a house.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash.

The truck and home sustained extensive damage.

Conn was taken to a hospital for possible injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

(pics courtesy of the Kalida Police Department)