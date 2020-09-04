Truck Driver Injured In U.S. 68 Crash

The driver of a truck was injured when he crashed on U.S. 68 south of Findlay.

The crash happened at around 9:30 Thursday morning in front of Brinkman’s.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Marvin Schroeder, 62, of McComb, was driving a truck for the Hancock County Solid Waste District and was southbound on U.S. 68 when he went off the right side of the road.

The truck entered a ditch and then struck the driveway embankment at Brinkman’s before rolling onto its side and sliding across U.S. 68. and coming to rest on the east side of the road and partially covering the road and closing the road in both directions.

Schroeder was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

He was cited for failure to control.

Assisting at the scene was the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department, Appleseed EMS and Dick’s Towing.

