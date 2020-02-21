Truck Fire Shuts Down U.S. 224 East Of Findlay

The driver is okay but his box truck is not after it caught on fire east of Findlay.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the driver for Smith Family Foods, out of Tiffin, was making a delivery to Findlay on Thursday morning around 10 when his truck experienced a mechanical failure on U.S. 224 in front of Red Hawk Run Golf Course.

The driver tried to pull into the golf course parking lot but didn’t quite make it before the truck stopped working.

The truck then caught on fire and the cab was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The driver was not injured.

Firefighters put the fire out but the truck is a total loss.

224 was shut down in both directions for more than one hour.

(picture courtesy of Meghan Woolley)