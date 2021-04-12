Truck Snaps Power Pole, Closing Findlay Street

A man was injured when he crashed his truck into a power pole, bringing down some wires and closing a Findlay street.

The crash happened at around 1:40 Monday afternoon in the 700 block of West Main Cross Street.

Police say Jonathan Parrish, 29, of Findlay, was driving a Ford F-150 east when he crossed over the street, jumped the north curb and slammed into a power pole.

The impact snapped the pole in half and brought some lines down. AEP responded to make repairs.

West Main Cross was closed from Western Avenue to Portz Avenue as the scene was cleared and repairs made.

Jonathan could be seen being tended to by responders and then he was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say he was cited for driving left of center and driving on a suspended license.