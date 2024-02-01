Trucker Who Rammed Vehicles On Highway Sentenced To Prison

A trucker found guilty of deliberately crashing into and ramming vehicles on Interstate 75 in Hancock County has been sentenced to prison.

In December, Vladimir Tasciuc, 37, of Illinois, was convicted of two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

This week, he was sentenced to 11 to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay some restitution.

Prosecutors say on the night of September 7th Tasciuc was driving his semi southbound on I-75 near the rest area south of Findlay when he rammed the back of an SUV, sending it into the median, and then rammed a semi multiple times.

When the two semis stopped, authorities said Tasciuc then attacked the other semi driver and responding troopers had to tase him.

In his interview with the Ohio State Highway Patrol the day after the incident, which was played in court, Tasciuc said he thought that there might have been kids in the trailer of the other semi and he referred to himself as St. Vladimir the Pink Nike Shoes.

Prosecutors said it was a miracle that no one was seriously injured in the incident.