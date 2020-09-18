Toledo Trump Event Exempt From State’s COVID Orders

Governor Mike DeWine says the state’s mask mandate won’t be enforced at President Trump’s rally at Toledo Express Airport on Monday.

He says the order doesn’t apply to political rallies because of the First Amendment, but he is encouraging people who attend to wear a face covering.

Those attending the rally must agree to a disclaimer concerning COVID-19.

Rallies have been a concern for growing COVID-19 cases in the past, especially after numbers spiked in Oklahoma in June when President Trump held a rally there.

DeWine encourages any candidate coming to Ohio to wear a mask.