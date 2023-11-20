‘Turkeys For Trojans’ Helping Families In Need

Findlay City Schools on Monday morning wrapped up their Turkeys For Trojans initiative.

“An energetic and incredible team gathered this morning to assemble, package, load, and deliver 50 Thanksgiving meals for 50 Findlay High School families in need, thanks to the generosity of our Findlay community, Community Markets, and Taylor Kia of Findlay,” said High School Principal Meg Simon.

Meg says Findlay City Schools spends a lot of time hoping for some comfort and joy to their students and their families while they’re away on break.

“This week, because of your willingness to give, we’re more than just hoping; we’re delivering.”

Meg says they hope to expand the Turkeys For Trojans initiative in the future and help even more families in the school district.

“We just want to say thank you to the community for their support and for making Turkeys For Trojans such an incredible success.”