‘Turkeys For Trojans’ Doubles Its Efforts This Year

(From Findlay City Schools)

We are incredibly proud to share the impact of our community, staff, and students through Turkeys for Trojans.

Thanks to the support and enthusiasm of Taylor Automotive Family and Great Scot Community Markets, 100 Thanksgiving meals were prepared, packaged, and delivered this morning to families & students of Findlay High School for a bit of joy and warmth over the holiday.

This is *double* the number of meals from last year, and it’s already been dreamed of to try for 200 next Thanksgiving.

What a community we have here, to wrap our families in love and support, even outside the walls of our school buildings.

Thank you, Findlay.