Turnpike Snow Plow Driver Fired

The Ohio Turnpike Commission has fired a snow plow driver who damaged dozens of vehicles and caused numerous injuries in January when he recklessly sprayed ice, snow and slush on vehicles traveling in the opposite direction.

The turnpike commission says the driver was fired on Tuesday.

Turnpike officials say he was placed on administrative leave the day after the January 23rd incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 18 people were injured and 55 vehicles were damaged.

The highway patrol says their investigation has been turned over to the Erie County prosecutor to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against the driver.

