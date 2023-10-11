Two Arrested After Drug Task Force Searches Residence

Two men were arrested after a drug task force searched a Findlay residence.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department executed a search warrant at 1025 Cedar Avenue on Tuesday night.

The search of the residence revealed cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, other items of drug paraphernalia and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Arrested for possession of crack cocaine were Roderick T. Williams, 37, and Carlos P. Harris, 47.

Additional charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.