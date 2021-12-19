Two Arrested After Fight At Findlay Bar

The Findlay Police Department says two people are facing charges after a fight at Brew U on North Main Street.

Officers were dispatched to the bar at 12:26 Sunday morning for a fight in progress.

Officers say they located two victims with significant injuries to their head and face and they were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The police department says Robert Carillo and Rafael Carillo III were taken into custody at the scene.

They were booked at the Hancock County Jail on charges of felonious assault and assault.

Police say additional charges against other people involved in the fight may be filed at a later time, as the investigation is ongoing.