Two Arrested After Hancock County Pursuit

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

On March 19 at approximately 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to Township Road 122 in Mount Cory on the report of people walking in a field and arguing.

As deputies responded to the area, the individuals drove off in an SUV.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but it failed to stop, leading deputies on a 5-mile pursuit that reached speeds of 107 miles per hour.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence near County Road 139 and Township Road 19 and the driver fled on foot.

Two others remained in the vehicle and were detained.

Deputies located the driver in a field and he was apprehended with the help of a Findlay Police Department K-9.

The sheriff’s office said the following individuals were arrested:

Brandon Johns, 37, of Belle Center, on charges of failure to comply with a police officer and an outstanding arrest warrant from Logan County.

Timothy Werling, 35, of Lima, for an outstanding arrest warrant from Allen County.

The sheriff’s office said suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and copper wire believed to be stolen were located during the investigation and additional charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.