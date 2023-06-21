Two Arrested In Fatal Hit-Skip Crash

Since May 13, troopers from the Marion Post and the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services continued to investigate and follow up on leads to locate the vehicle and driver from the hit-skip fatal crash that occurred on state Route 95 in Marion County.

As a result of the crash, John Arthur II succumbed to his injuries on May 19.

To further the investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol sought the public’s assistance on June 2 for any information regarding the crash. As a result, numerous tips were received and those tips were followed up on by investigators.

On Tuesday, troopers from the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services executed a search warrant at a residence in LaRue, where the BMW X5 was located in the garage and it was determined to be the hit-skip vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

A short time later, the driver, Evan Trigg, 43, was arrested by troopers from the Patrol’s Special Response Team. Later that night, Trigg’s wife, Carrie Jervis, 36, turned herself in to troopers at the Marion Post, where she was arrested.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to thank the public for their assistance, which moved the investigation forward and ultimately led to the arrest of Trigg and Jervis. Both were charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, and incarcerated at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion, and both could face additional charges.