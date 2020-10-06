Two Arrested In Tiffin Drug Bust

Investigators say drugs were found during a traffic stop in Tiffin and then later in a room where the suspects were staying.

The traffic stop was made on Monday in the area of Sycamore Street and Monroe Street.

Agents from the Seneca County Drug Task Force and Tiffin Police Department say they detained Kaleb Luidhardt, 29, of Tiffin, and Richard Mitchem, 31, of Tiffin.

Agents say they found meth, criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and money from the vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for a room at 315 West Market Street where the suspects were staying and agents say additional meth, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and money was found.

Both men are facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of criminal tools and possession of drug abuse instruments.

“I am pleased to see the outcome of todays operation,” said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens.

“Drug investigations like today’s, allow area Law Enforcement to send a strong message to the folks who come into our area to poison our community that it simply will not be tolerated in this city.”

(above picture courtesy of the Seneca County Drug Task Force)