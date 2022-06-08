Two Dead In Hancock County House Explosion

Authorities say two bodies were found in the rubble after a house exploded a little east of Bluffton.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the deaths to WTOL-11 at the scene of the explosion on State Route 103, between State Route 235 and Interstate 75.

The house was completely leveled in the explosion, which happened around 6 o’clock Wednesday night.

The explosion could be heard and felt miles away.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.