Two Findlay City Council Races Decided

There were a few contested races for Findlay City Council in the Tuesday election.

In the race for Findlay City Council’s Third Ward, Beth Warnecke defeated challenger Shaun Mason.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show the incumbent defeating her challenger by a tally of 1,205 to 643.

The race for Findlay City Council’s Fourth Ward saw three people vying for the position.

Dan DeArment came out on top, defeating Robert W. Love and Randy Otermat.

Fourth Ward Councilman Jim Slough was unable to seek re-election as his candidate petition was rejected by the board of elections because he didn’t get enough signatures.

