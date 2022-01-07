Two Findlay Residents Appointed To Ohio DD Council

Two Findlay residents have been named to the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Matthew LaFontaine and Molly Dible will serve on the council for the next three years.

They become the first people from Hancock County to be a member of the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council.

“We’re just really excited to see what the future holds for these two,” said Danielle Collins, advocacy and community support coordinator for the Blanchard Valley Center.

“Everywhere you turn somebody knows Matthew, and Molly too. They get out in the community and get their faces and names known, which is really good, we like to promote that inclusion aspect with individuals with disabilities that they’re just like everybody else.”

Matthew is a the president of Aktion Club, involved in Speaks Out Advocacy group, is a STIR Master, is involved in Gliding Stars Ice skating and Miracle league baseball. He is recently hired to do Statewide Project STIR training as well and will be traveling to Columbus for that at the end of January.

Molly is the Secretary for Aktion Club, involved in Speaks Out, is a STIR Master, and a We Thrive Together Advocate. Molly is also a Project STIR Trainer.

The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council is made up of more than 30 members, with the majority being individuals with developmental disabilities, and parents and guardians of people with developmental disabilities who are appointed by the governor.

By the direction of its members, the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council funds grant projects that aim to enrich the lives of people with developmental disabilities with an emphasis on self-determination, diversity and inclusion.

Matthew and Molly’s first meeting on the council will be in February in Columbus.