Two Fostoria Residents Killed In Wood County Crash

Two people from Fostoria were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 5:34 a.m. Saturday in the 15000 block of State Route 199.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle that Rodney Reiter and Bette Reiter were in went off the roadway and struck a culvert and then a tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Pemberville Fire and EMS and Howard’s towing.