Two Honored For Years Of Dedication To Hancock County Fair

Two people who played integral roles in the success of the Hancock County Fair over the years were honored for their many years of service.

A special tree dedication was held for longtime fair manager Dave Thomas and longtime assistant officer manager Nicole Hoffman.

Fair and Events Manager Haley Reese says the two definitely deserved the standing ovation they received.

“The whole place erupted and it was very well-deserved because they are really great individuals.”

As Haley said in the audio above, Dave and Nicole were the faces of the fair for many years and did a really great job.

“They are responsible for this fair being as great as it is.”

Dave is retiring and Nicole took a different job.

Below is a picture from the fair’s Facebook showing Dave and Nicole with their trees that will be planted on the fairgrounds.

The fair runs through Labor Day at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay.