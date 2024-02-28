Two I-75 Ramps In Findlay To Close For Overnight Work

The Ohio Department of Transportation says two Interstate 75 entrance ramps in Findlay will close for overnight surface milling to increase friction.

ODOT says the ramp from Lima Avenue to Interstate 75 will close Sunday night, March 3, at 9 p.m.

Detour: Lima Ave. roundabout to U.S. 68 to U.S. 68/SR15 interchange to U.S. 68 north to U.S. 68 northbound ramp, back to I-75.

Then, the ramp from State Route 12 to I-75 southbound will close Monday night, March 4, at 9 p.m.

Detour: I-75 northbound to U.S. 224, back to I-75 southbound.

Both ramps are expected to open by 5 a.m. on the following day.