Two Injured In Car/Train Crash

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured when their SUV was struck by a train.

It happened at 9:35 Thursday morning on Main Street in Columbus Grove.

The sheriff’s office says Honesty Mallory, 23, of Lima, was driving southbound on Main Street when her vehicle was hit by a train that was traveling southbound on the CSX railroad tracks.

The sheriff’s office says there were three people in the SUV and all three were able to exit the vehicle.

Two of the people who were in the SUV were taken to a hospital in Lima for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.