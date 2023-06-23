Injury Crash At Intersection Getting Traffic Signal

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash just outside the city limits of Findlay on the east side.

The crash happened at the intersection of US 224 and Township Road 237 at about 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Carolyne Bielstein, 84, was northbound on Township Road 237 in a Toyota Prius, and after stopping at the stop sign at US 224, proceeded into the intersection failing to observe that a Kia Soul was eastbound on US 224.

Bielstein’s Prius struck the passenger side of the Soul and both cars came to rest in the roadway.

The sheriff’s office says two people in the Kia Soul were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Bielstein was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.

Bielstein was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

WFIN reported in November that a traffic light is planned for that intersection, and you can read more about that by clicking here.