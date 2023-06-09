Two Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says two people were injured when an SUV crashed into the back of a pickup truck at around 40 miles per hour.

The crash happened at approximately 4:53 Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of North Blanchard Street, near the water department.

Police say Ashley Baldridge, 30, of Findlay, was driving an SUV southbound when she crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped in traffic at around 40 miles per hour. The impact then pushed the truck into the back of a third vehicle.

Baldridge and the driver of the pickup were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for their injuries.

Baldridge was issued a citation for the crash and the driver of the truck was cited for expired registration.