Two Injured When SUV Slides Off Road, Ends Up In Creek

Two people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a creek on the south side of Findlay.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said an SUV was traveling south on US68/SR15 on Monday morning when it exited on the ramp to go south on US68.

The vehicle lost control and slid off the left side of the wet roadway, hit a tree, and came to rest in the creek.

The three people in the SUV, who were from Raleigh, North Carolina, were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said two of them were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

Hancock County EMA also responded to the scene due to the vehicle entering the creek.

