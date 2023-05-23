Two Inmates Escape From Lima Prison

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates escaped from Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on Tuesday, one of which was serving time for murder.

Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees them should not approach, but call 911 immediately.

They are identified as:

James Lee – 47 years old. Male, brown hair, blue eyes, 300 pounds

Bradley Gillespie – 50 years old, male, bald, blue eyes, 200 pounds.

Jail records show that Gillespie is in for murder and Lee for burglary.

The Allen-Oakwood Prison is located at 2338 North West Street in Lima.