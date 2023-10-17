Two Seriously Injured In Head-On Crash On State Route 15

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on State Route 15.

The crash happened at approximately 9:43 Monday night on State Route 15 west of Vanlue.

The Highway Patrol said Brittany Furguson, 32, of Findlay, was driving eastbound on State Route 15 in an SUV when she drove across the median and into the westbound lanes, striking a pickup truck driven by Robert Kelley, 53, of Michigan.

A semi then struck the SUV and Furguson was ejected from her vehicle.

Furguson suffered life-threatening injuries and was life-flighted from the scene to a Toledo hospital.

Kelley suffered severe injuries and was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The semi driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by Vanlue Fire, Hanco EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, The Findlay Police Department, The Ohio Department of Transportation, Ed’s Towing and Recovery, and BG Towing.