Two Upcoming Food Distributions In Hancock County

The West Ohio Food Bank has two food distributions coming up in Hancock County.

On Thursday, June 18th they will be behind 300 Davis Street at the University of Findlay, the same location a distribution was held on May 21st.

Then on Wednesday, June 24th they’ll be at Maranatha Bible Church at 10965 State Route 613 in Van Buren.

The Ohio National Guard will be helping at both locations.

Both events will go from 1 to 3.

No pre-registration is necessary.

The West Ohio Food Bank says, although some people are getting back to work, the need for food assistance is still very high as the pandemic continues.