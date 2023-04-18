U.S. 224 Now ‘Putnam County Veterans Memorial Highway’

U.S. 224 across Putnam County is now known as the Putnam County Veterans Memorial Highway.

Several signs are now posted along the highway declaring the roadway as Putnam County Veterans Memorial Highway, including the one above and below which is just across the Hancock/Putnam County line.

The Ohio Legislature approved the memorial designation which is in honor of the thousands of Putnam County residents who have served in the military.

The Ohio Department of Transportation put up signs designating the beginning and end of the Putnam County Veterans Memorial Highway, which extends along the length of U.S. 224 in Putnam County going through towns such as Gilboa, Ottawa and Kalida.