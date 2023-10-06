U.S. Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno In Findlay

U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno was campaigning in Findlay on Friday.

He spoke at the Hancock County Republican Party’s First Friday Luncheon at the Moose Lodge after stopping by the WFIN Studios to discuss his campaign.

The businessman from Cleveland talked about why he believes people should vote for him over fellow Republicans Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose in the 2024 primary.

“We’ve let D.C. rot for 50-plus years. We’ve ignored bad behavior over and over again for a long period of time.”

Moreno says one way to start fixing that “rot” is to implement term limits.

“If I have the honor of being elected, I have committed to serve exactly two terms in the United States Senate and come home. This isn’t gonna be my career.”

Moreno went on to say that his primary opponents are much more moderate on a lot of issues and he’s more conservative.

Moreno is hoping to win the GOP nomination to go up against Democrat Sherrod Brown in the fall of 2024.