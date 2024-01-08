U.S. Senate Candidate Frank LaRose In Findlay

Ohio Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose stopped by the WFIN Studios on Friday and was interviewed by WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

LaRose was in town to speak at the Hancock County GOP’s First Friday Luncheon.

On with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, LaRose said he’s the only candidate in the race who is a lifelong Republican.

“People can try to reinvent their records, I’m proud of mine, I don’t have to reinvent it. I’m a credentialed conservative, a battle-tested conservative. I’ve proven that I’m going to go to D.C. and fight for our values.”

LaRose is facing Matt Dolan and Bernie Moreno in seeking the Republican nomination in the March primary.

The winner of the primary will face off with Democrat U.S. Senator from Ohio, Sherrod Brown, in the fall.