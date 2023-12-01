U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Dolan In Findlay

U.S. Senate candidate and current Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan was in Findlay on Friday.

Dolan stopped by the WFIN Studios ahead of his talk at the Hancock County GOP’s First Friday Luncheon at the Moose Lodge at 1028 West Main Cross Street.

Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, is vying for the Republican nomination in the March primary to take on Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown in November 2024.

Bernie Moreno and Frank LaRose are also seeking the Republican nomination.

Dolan says he believes both of his primary opponents are running primary campaigns that will be difficult to pull in enough independent voters to defeat Sherrod Brown.

Dolan says, while he’s not seeking Donald Trump’s endorsement he is talking a lot about Trump policies.

“I’m talking about his regulation relief, his tax relief, his Abraham Accords in the Middle East that brought stability. Those are the things we need to get back to and execute on.”

Dolan says his focus is on improving Ohioan’s lives each and every day and he’s taken that focus to both the private and public sector.

“Joe Biden’s failures have led to an inflation tax on every American household. These price increases are the direct result of reckless spending by Democrats like Sherrod Brown. I cut taxes and wasteful spending in Ohio. I’ll do it in the U.S. Senate.”

(Dolan is pictured below speaking at the Moose Lodge on Friday afternoon)