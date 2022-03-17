UF ’24 Hours Of Giving’ Fundraising Event Approaching

The University of Findlay will kick off 24 Hours of Giving, the University’s biggest annual fundraising event, on March 24th at noon.

The event will be “rung-in” by ringing the bell at the center of campus at noon.

Funds from the event directly benefit UF students by providing funds scholarships, emergency funds, improvements to academic areas and equipment and so much more.

Donors are able to select the specific area to donate to including the Findlay Fund, Findlay Forward Scholarships, UF Student Emergency Fund, the Mazza Museum, athletics, or any of the six colleges.

