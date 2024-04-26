UF Again Earns ‘Tree Campus Higher Education’ Recognition

The University of Findlay held its annual Arbor Day event on Friday on the front lawn of Old Main.

The event featured a tree planting, student activities, tree maintenance demonstrations, and recognition of UF’s “Tree Campus” title.

Those in attendance were encouraged to help in the planting of a brand-new swamp white oak tree on campus.

Community members also had the opportunity to purchase plants, create DIY seed bombs, and build DIY biodegradable bird feeders.

President Fell was in attendance and announced University of Findlay’s “Tree Campus Higher Education” recognition. This is the eighth time UF has been honored with this nationally recognized award.

The title of “Tree Campus Higher Education” was bestowed upon our school for demonstrating its intent to effectively manage campus trees, develop connectively with the community beyond campus borders to foster healthy urban forests, and strive to engage our student population through service-learning opportunities.

We spoke with Ben Dolan, professor of biology, in the video below about the importance of planting trees.