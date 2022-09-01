UF Alerting Community Of Door-To-Door Scammers

The University of Findlay is warning the Findlay community to be aware of scammers claiming to be collecting donations on behalf of UF.

The University says it has been made aware of multiple attempts by individuals going door-to-door within the community falsely stating they are University students and requesting donations on the University’s behalf.

“Please be aware that these individuals are not associated with the University of Findlay, are not collecting donations on behalf of the University, and should not be trusted,” the UF Office of Campus Safety and Emergency Management said on its social media.

“If you encounter these individuals, please report the incident to the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.”

The University says people who are authorized to solicit on behalf of the University will always have official University documentation with them.