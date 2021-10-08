UF Alumnus Gives $1 Million To University

University of Findlay alumnus and current Board of Trustees member Billy Watterson and his wife Brenda presented the university with a check for $1 million on Friday.

The generous gift will be used to upgrade the Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability program.

Watterson graduated from the University of Findlay in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Safety and Occupational Health Management and went on to become a successful entrepreneur. He’s now the CEO of Watterson Brands.

Watterson says he owes a lot to UF.

“This place built me. I came here undereducated and just looking for a way out of poverty, a way out of my situation, and it afforded me that opportunity and I was well prepared when I left here.”

Watterson said he and his wife are honored to make this investment in the university’s EHSS program.

“Our goal is to provide future students access to modernized infrastructure, tools and resources to build their own foundation, find purpose, and ultimately make a difference in this world.”

