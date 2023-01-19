UF Announces Athletics Hall Of Fame Inductees

The University of Findlay has announced their 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class.

The 2023 class includes former women’s track and field standouts, Raven Clay (’12) and Stephanie Charnigo (’10), along with wrestling star, Michael Lybarger (’12).

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Feb. 25, 2023 at Winebrenner Theological Seminary.

The inductees will also be recognized during the Oilers men’s basketball game against Hillsdale College on Feb. 25. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in Niekamp Arena.