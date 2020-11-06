UF Announces Dual Enrollment Partnership With BGSU

The University of Findlay is partnering with Bowling Green State University to make a career in pharmacy more attainable.

Thanks to a new partnership between the University of Findlay and Bowling Green State University, individuals interested in becoming a pharmacist will have a new affordable, innovative, and flexible path to earning a Pharm.D. degree. The presidents of Findlay and BGSU signed a dual-admission agreement on Nov. 6 at Findlays College of Pharmacy.

University of Findlays College of Pharmacy has partnered with Bowling Green State University to establish a Bachelor of Applied Health Science to Pharm.D. track, which will enable a student to be dual enrolled at both BGSU and Findlay during their training. As part of their dual enrollment, students will earn a Bachelor of Applied Health Science degree from BGSU, then a Pharm.D. from Findlay two years later.

“The University of Findlay is proud to partner with Bowling Green State University to give more students access to this incredibly meaningful and vital career,” stated Dr. Katherine Fell, president of the University of Findlay. “We are proud of the excellent education our College of Pharmacy delivers and the impact our graduates make on the health of the communities they serve. Partnerships like this make these great opportunities available to more students.”

“Now, more than ever, we need to find new and innovative ways to support students interested in careers that drive the health and well-being of our region and state,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. This partnership highlights the shared vision between BGSU and the University of Findlay and leverages strong academic programs to create a new and streamlined path for students to serve the public good.

The applied health science program at BGSU provides students with a foundation in basic and health-related sciences, featuring a diversified curriculum that establishes an understanding of human diseases, health administration, aging, and wellness. Students can choose from various health content areas in preparation for graduate studies.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership,” said Dr. Jim Ciesla, dean of BGSUs College of Health and Human Services. “It creates an excellent option for BGSU students interested in pursuing a career in pharmacy. Our students now have an accelerated route to earn both a bachelors degree in applied health science from BGSU, and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Findlay College of Pharmacy. The pathway is seamless. It demonstrates the advantages of inter-university partnerships. These partnerships are good for our students, and they are good for the public who depend on health care practitioners.”

Findlays College of Pharmacy blends practice, experience, and science to create an in-depth knowledge base for pharmacy students to be successful in the field. Students learn through module-based courses, extensive experience in the field, and engaging in research with faculty. Furthermore, students in the program benefit from small classes, interactive learning, state-of-the-art facilities, and faculty who support their personal growth and professional development.

“The ability to experience the benefits that both institutions have to offer provides participating students a unique training and a broad range of available experiences,” said Dr. Debra Parker, dean of Findlays College of Pharmacy. “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Bowling Green on this initiative. Bowling Green has been outstanding to work with, and we look forward to providing students with this amazing opportunity.”

To qualify for the pharmacy dual admission program, students must meet both universitys admission criteria. To learn more about the pharmacy dual admission program, contact the University of Findlays Office of Admission at 419-434-4732 or [email protected], or contact BGSUs Office of Admission at 419-372-2478 or [email protected]