UF Announces New Scholarship Endowment Fund

The University of Findlay has unveiled a new scholarship endowment fund in the name of Donald L. Mathews, a late professor and chairman of the division of mathematics and computer science, along with his late wife, Ruth A. (Morehead) Mathews.

The endowed scholarship will be awarded annually to one senior who is in the upper third of his or her graduating class, as well as a first-time college-bound student planning to enroll at UF from each of the following schools: Fostoria High School, McClain High School, Old Fort High School, and Wapakoneta High School.

Get more details by clicking here.