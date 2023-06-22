UF Announces Plans For ‘Dick Strahm Champions Field’

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay department of athletics is pleased to announced plans for a new multi-purpose practice facility located in the heart of campus. Dick Strahm Champions Field will provide 83,000 square feet of turf that will be utilized primarily by the football program, but will also serve as auxiliary practice space for many of the department’s 22 NCAA sponsored sports. It will also be utilized by the university’s intramural programs as well as various community organizations including Upward Sports of Findlay.

About the project, Director of Athletics Jim Givens said, “Coach Strahm left an indelible mark on the University of Findlay, and we are honored to have this facility planned in his name. I want to thank (Head Football Coach) Kory Allen and (Findlay President) Dr. Fell for their work in supporting this project and working to make it a reality. We’re excited to get Dick Strahm Champions Field under construction and know that this is a positive step forward in our effort to maintain our status as a highly attractive option for high-level student-athletes.”

Over the past two months, 60% of the funds necessary have been secured. A continued effort is being made to obtain the remaining portion. Interested donors are encouraged to contact Director of Athletics Jim Givens or Interim Vice President of Advancement Ken McIntyre.

The field will be constructed by Maumee Bay Turf Center which operates out of Oregon, Ohio and is run by 1991 UF graduate, Brad Morrison. Dick Strahm Champions Field will be a 100-yard turf facility with a goal post in the north endzone and extra room for positional work in the northwest corner of the field. The facility will be lit, providing the opportunity to practice into the evenings.

“I would like to thank our incredible alumni base and football supporters. These individuals are the foundation that this program was built on and their support of this project has been and will continue to be impressive“, commented Kory Allen. “I would also like to thank Jim Givens for all the time and support he has provided in working towards this day. To Dr. Katherine Fell and our Board of Trustees, thank you. Your support and belief in this facility is appreciated. It will be an honor to practice every day on ‘Dick Strahm Champions Field’, paying homage to a group of men who set the standard here at Findlay.

Coach Dick Strahm was a staple on the sidelines at Findlay for 24 years, coaching his teams to a combined record of 183-63-5 in 252 games as the head coach. During his tenure, the Oilers won 13 conference titles and four NAIA national championships, finishing as the top team in the country in 1979, 1992, 1995, and 1997. Strahm was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and remains the Oilers’ all-time wins leader in football as the only head coach with more than 100 wins.