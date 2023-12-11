UF Awarded ‘Choose Ohio First’ Funding

(From University of Findlay)

University of Findlay has been awarded nearly $1.2 million for the fiscal year 2024 Choose Ohio First (COF) funding round. The money will be made available for eligible students in more than 30 academic programs at the University. Areas of study that qualify for the COF scholarships include adolescent/young adult (AYA) math or science education, pharmacy, computer science, biology, health professions, among others.

Choose Ohio First is part of the state’s strategy to develop STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) talent in Ohio. Under the DeWine-Husted administration, more than $200 million has been set aside for STEM and STEM education scholarships over the past five years. Selected schools must support STEM programs and showcase a strong commitment to high-quality STEM programs that meet the needs of Ohio’s employers.

“University of Findlay has played a vital role in preparing STEM students for successful careers in Ohio, and I am pleased to have University of Findlay among this latest group of Choose Ohio First awardees,” said Chancellor Randy Gardner with the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Julie McIntosh, Ed.D., serves as the dean for the College of Education and knows first-hand the effects of the ongoing educator shortage in Ohio. While districts continue to struggle to find math and science teachers, Choose Ohio First is helping to fill those positions. “This scholarship helps the University fill this gap. We are pleased to receive Choose Ohio First funding for FY24 so we can continue to provide math and science teachers for area schools,” said McIntosh.

Hear from some of UF’s current Choose Ohio First scholarship recipients, as they talk about the opportunities made possible to them thanks to Choose Ohio First.

For more information on the University of Findlay, visit Findlay.edu. To learn about the Choose Ohio First Scholarship and the eligible programs at UF, visit the Financial Aid Office online.