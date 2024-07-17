UF Board Of Trustees Welcomes Two New Members

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay’s Board of Trustees welcomes two new members this summer: Marathon senior executive Brian Partee M ’05 and Winebrenner Theological Seminary leader Andrew Draper, Ph.D. (pictured below)

“These new trustees bring a wealth of experience with their corporate and ministerial backgrounds,” UF President Katherine Fell, Ph.D., said. “We appreciate their support and wise counsel as we chart the course for a strong future for the University.”

Partee is the chief global optimization officer for Marathon Petroleum Corp., and senior vice president of MPLX GP LLC.

The UF alum began in 1995 as an accountant for Marathon Pipe Line. He progressed through positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president of business development and franchise at Speedway. He served as MPC’s manager of crude oil logistics and analysis and was director of business development. He went on to serve as vice president of business development, senior vice president of marketing, and senior vice president of global clean products before assuming his current position earlier this year.

Partee holds a master’s degree in business administration from UF and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bowling Green State University.

“I have always been passionate about continual learning and love the rich environment the University of Findlay provides to students while they gain experiences and education that will help them advance personally and professionally,” Partee said. “After nearly three decades – and counting – in the corporate world, I look forward to combining my passion for learning and experiences on the job to guide future generations of leaders while helping the University achieve its strategic mission.”

Rev. Draper became the new executive director of Winebrenner Theological Seminary, on the UF campus, as of March 1. A Findlay native, he is an ordained pastor with the Churches of God, General Conference. He also is the senior and founding pastor of Urban Light Community Church in Muncie, Indiana, a position he has held since 2005.

For 14 years, he served as a board member and was a past president of Urban Light Christian Development Corporation in Muncie, Indiana. His teaching experience includes six years as dean of the Sacred Roots Thriving in Ministry project at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana.

Rev. Draper earned a Ph.D. in theological ethics from University of Aberdeen in Scotland, a master’s of divinity from Winebrenner, and a bachelor of arts in communication studies from Taylor University.

“Because of our unique heritage and bright future, the University of Findlay is well positioned to continue to be a premier institution of private liberal arts higher education,” Draper said. “As a pastor, scholar, and educator aligned with the University’s sponsoring tradition, I am thankful to assist our historically-grounded and forward-thinking administrators and faculty by serving as a member of the Board of Trustees.”