UF Breaking Ground On STEAM Education Center

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will be breaking ground on the Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center.

The university says the 4,000-square-foot, $1.5 million Conda STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics/Medicine) Education Center will position the Mazza Museum as one of the first in the nation to blend art activities with hard sciences learning.

“Visitors will be able to get a challenge, use materials, design, and create, and every experience will lead to a different outcome,” said Karen George, Senior Director of Advancement.

The university says a socially distant groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 20th at 2 p.m. with the public invited to watch virtually on the Mazza Museum’s Facebook page.

Construction is expected to be completed in the winter of 2020 and staff are working towards an opening date in early spring of 2021.