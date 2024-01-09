UF Business Affiliates Scholarship Program

(From the University of Findlay)

Ten University of Findlay students are the 2023-24 recipients of more than $60,000 through the Business Affiliates Scholarship Program. This University program offers academic scholarships to Oiler students who have graduated from a Hancock County high school or who are employed by Hancock County businesses.

This year’s scholarship recipients are: Lea Pessell, intervention specialist education major from Arcadia; Hanna Breidenbach, exercise science major from Forest; Kayla Reinbolt, business administration-marketing major from Bascom; Adam Hornak, computer science-data analytics major from Slovakia; Cassie Arnett, business administration-marketing major from Piqua; Abigail Hatch, doctor of pharmacy major from Findlay; Samantha Barnette, echocardiography major from West Salem; Audrey Dewey, intervention specialist education major from Cygnet; Owen Styer, computer science major from Kenton; and Nick McCracken, environmental, health, safety, and sustainability major from Findlay.

“We appreciate the many local businesses who are supporting, recruiting, and employing UF graduates,” said Brittany Beltz, ’15 ’23, UF director of corporate engagement, who coordinates the program. “Their efforts are nurturing the talents of new generations of Oilers who choose to establish their careers and lives in the Findlay area.”

The program is administered by the University’s Business Affiliates advisory board, a group of eight Findlay and Hancock County business leaders working with the UF Advancement office.

Erin Schwiebert, chair of the advisory board, said the generous support of Business Affiliates members helps to alleviate the financial burden of students as they pursue their academic endeavors.

“We believe this is a unique opportunity for area companies to impact the aspirations of UF students while contributing to the growth of the local business landscape,” she added.

The Business Affiliates Scholarship Program has secured nearly $700,000 in scholarship contributions during the past 22 years and impacted the financial well-being of 300 UF students financially since its inception in 2001, Beltz noted.

“We are so proud of our UF graduates who have evolved into valuable members of our community,” she said.

For more information on Business Affiliates, visit the program website or call the Advancement Office at 419-434-4008.