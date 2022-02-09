UF & BVHS Formalize Collaborative Partnership

Blanchard Valley Health System and the University of Findlay have formalized a collaborative affiliation relationship to encourage more students from northwest Ohio to consider healthcare majors.

UF says the effort will be achieved by providing increased opportunities for students for more clinical experiences at the numerous BVHS facilities.

The plan includes fully utilizing the simulation laboratory, located on the main campus of Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Additionally, best practice insights will be provided by the health system to UF faculty and students through special lecture, adjunct and advisory opportunities.

BVHS and UF will also work together to develop additional, broader health-oriented programs.

The purpose of the initiative is to retain the newly-trained talented students for local employment.

“We are very proud to be partnering with BVHS to strengthen the healthcare opportunities for individuals in our community and for our students,” said UF President Dr. Katherine Fell.

“As the region’s leader in high-quality healthcare education with 29 different healthcare-related degrees and more than 400 students graduating each year in healthcare-related fields, this partnership will enable our students and graduates to gain the experience they need to serve our community well for many years into the future.”

The University of Findlay and Blanchard Valley Health Systems will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and building dedication Friday at 1 p.m. at the University’s Pavilion – soon to be the “Blanchard Valley Health System Center for Health Professions.”