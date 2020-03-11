UF Canceling In-Person Classes Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The University of Findlay is canceling all in-person classes as a precaution to the coronavirus.

The university says it will follow Governor DeWine’s recommendation that universities transition to remote, online classes and limit large gatherings.

The classroom change goes into effect on Monday, March 16th. Beginning then traditional classroom courses will be delivered remotely. This will continue until at least April 14th.

To facilitate the change and allow faculty time to prepare their course materials, all classes are canceled on Friday, March 13th.

The all-campus meeting scheduled for Friday, March 13th is postponed.

Also, effective Monday, March 16th, the university is canceling all events, either University-sponsored or on University property, at least until Tuesday, April 14th.

The university says, even though there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, they are being proactive in their effort to prevent illness and promote a healthy campus environment.

