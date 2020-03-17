UF Cancels Graduation, Extends Remote Learning

The University of Findlay has extended remote learning for the remainder of the semester due to the ongoing coronavirus threat.

Effective immediately, there will be no in-person classes, labs, or experiential learning on the campus or at the farms.

Experiential learning occurring at off-campus sites will continue at the direction of those sites.

The university says, as a result of the CDC’s recommendation that there be no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the spring 2020 commencement ceremony has been canceled. Degrees will still be awarded, and diplomas will be sent.

“We know this is very disappointing for many, and we are looking at ways to celebrate 2020 graduates in the future,” the university said.