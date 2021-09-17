UF Class Tours One Energy’s Wind Turbine Component Yard

A Findlay company that says it’s leading the industrial decarbonization revolution welcomed a class from the University of Findlay to check out their operation.

During their visit to One Energy the students toured the wind turbine component yard, getting an up-close look at wind energy to supplement the class’s discussion on different types of electricity generation.

One Energy said “it was a pleasure to host these students and help round out their energy conversations.”

One Energy is an industrial power company that builds modern, on-site power grids and on-site wind turbine installations for large C&I customers such as Whirlpool Corporation, Marathon Petroleum, and LafargeHolcim.

One Energy’s North Findlay Wind Campus is located at 12385 Township Road 215.

One Energy recently announced the formation of its Board of Directors.

CEO Jereme Kent said the company has reached a milestone in its history where they need a Board of Directors that’s ready to advance the customer-centric power grid of the future.

(pictures courtesy of One Energy)