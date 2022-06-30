UF College Of Pharmacy #1 In Residency Placement

The University of Findlay says its College of Pharmacy was recently ranked as number one in the state and in the country for residency placement.

The ranking is from the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) and the National Matching Services (NMS).

According to the NMS website, “The ASHP Resident Matching Program (ASHP Match) provides an orderly process to help applicants obtain positions in pharmacy residency programs of their choice, and to help programs obtain applicants of their choice.”

Findlay’s College of Pharmacy supports postgraduate year one (PGY1) and year two (PGY2) students in matching with a residency program.

This support is shown through the results of a 96 percent residency match rate for PGY1s and a 100 percent residency match rate for PGY2s.

“We are extremely pleased with our student residency placement rate. I believe it’s a reflection of the high-quality students who leave our program with strong clinical and communication skills,” said Debra Parker, Pharm.D., dean of the College of Pharmacy.

“UF’s pharmacy students are clearly impressing others in the profession. Current and future students can be confident they are being well-prepared for future success.”

